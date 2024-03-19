How Ikea is creating jobs for refugees and asylum seekers

Ikea , the world’s largest furniture retailer , operates 471 stores in 63 global markets, opened 71 new locations in 2023, and employs almost 220,000 people. With such a significant presence in so many disparate communities, the company has been committed to helping refugees and asylum seekers find long-term employment in a variety of ways.

In Australia, for example, the company announced in June that that its pilot Refugee Workforce Inclusion program will transition from eight weeks of paid work placement to more permanent employment opportunities. Ikea’s Skills for Employment program gives displaced people the opportunity to develop local language skills, experience operating within Ikea’s corporate culture, and earn a living wage, receiving at least a recommendation and ideally employment at the end.

Ikea, which had set a goal of helping 2,500 people between 2019 and 2023, ended up supporting almost 3,000 people. The war in Ukraine inspired a Displaced Talent Framework within the company, emphasizing being able to transition people who are ready to work and don’t need the kind of job training that epitomizes Skills for Employment.

Displaced Talent had helped another 332 workers by end of 2023. These wins inspired the company to increase its pledge to find jobs for refugees. During December 2023’s United Nations refugee forum, Ikea stated its goal to help another 3,000 displaced people by the end of 2027.