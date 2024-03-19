How Gilead Sciences is funding the fight against health disparities

Gilead Sciences made its name over the last several decades developing innovative antiviral treatments , primarily for HIV and AIDS. Now a blue-chip pharma company with a $100 billion market cap, it’s devoting millions to helping fight AIDS in places where it remains a disproportionately high threat to public health.

The company committed $3 million in grant funding in March 2023 to organizations working to provide services to communities impacted by HIV in rural areas in the United States, part of the company’s Zeroing In program, which launched in 2021 to support organizations working in communities most impacted by the HIV epidemic.

In July, the company also debuted its Setting the P.A.C.E. Initiative, a three-year, $10 million commitment to increase HIV prevention and health equity for Black women and girls in the U.S.—while reducing stigma associated with the disease—by providing funding to high-impact organizations.

Gilead also recently launched an $8 million grant program called ReLink, designed to bring care to people who have diagnosed but untreated hepatitis B or C, funding organizations working to identify and fix the moments that cause these patients to exit the health care system.