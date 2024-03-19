How Tantimber is providing more sustainable wood products to builders

In just seven years, Turkey-based Tantimber has become one of the world’s largest producers of thermally modified timber. Sourced from European forests certified for sustainable growth practices, the company’s timber is heated to 200 degrees Celsius, which alters the composition of the material, creating a product that’s as warp-resistant as endangered hardwoods or petroleum-based wood proxies. Thermowood is chemical-free and nontoxic. Last year the company added oak to a portfolio of wood products that already included ash, pine, iroko, ayous, and poplar.

In January 2023, the company opened a new $10 million production plant near Istanbul—its second factory expansion within the last five years—and added six new countries to its export list in 2023, bringing the total to 67. That month it also announced a new distribution partnership with U.S. Lumber Brokers, which specializes in wood products harvested in ways that meet certification standards for sustainability.

