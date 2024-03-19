How Tome is helping millions of users generate presentations

Tome launched its AI presentation tool in September 2022, but the company has already amassed more than 10 million users, thanks to the intricate presentations it creates through simple text prompts.

With a wide customer base ranging from consultants to doctors to students, Tome has incorporated a multitude of new capabilities into its platform within the last year to increase customization for users, such as greater control over a presentation’s content and formatting. The platform is flexible, capable of creating a complete presentation based on a one-sentence prompt while also allowing users to shuffle through different layouts or change the order of slides. Tome says its technology has been used by families sharing recipes with one another and executives creating pitch decks.

Tome is free up to 500 queries; a $20 monthly subscription (or $192 for a full year) provides unlimited access. Tome kicked off 2023 with a $43 million February raise. Investors included Greylock and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

