How Trusaic’s Salary Range Finder is helping establish more equitable pay

Trusaic recognizes that salary equity is crucial to a healthy workplace. And also that often people are doomed from the very start—most pay inequity begins at the point of hire.

So in January 2023, Trusaic introduced its Salary Range Finder, which analyzes an employee against both labor market rates—using data from more than 40,000 sources across 30-plus countries—and internal pay. It then calculates an appropriate salary range for an individual based on these metrics.

The tool helps companies avoid pay discrimination that can lead to morale-busting (and costly) remediation programs. It also enhances compliance with the increased prevalence of pay-transparency laws. Trusaic integrated Salary Range Finder into partnerships with well-known companies including Workday and ADP, and year-over-year revenue increased by more than 1,000%.

