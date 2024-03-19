Why the Yoto Player is connecting with young users

At a time when too many children are forming addictive attachments to handheld screens, the Yoto Player feels like a bit of a throwback. It’s an audio device into which users can insert cards to play stories, podcasts, and music, and it also features a seven-color night-light and built-in sleep timer.

The company launched the third generation of the gadget in June 2023, with improved battery life, stereo-sound audio quality, enhanced durability, and expanded storage capacity. Throughout the year, Yoto broadened its partnerships with both the Warner and the Universal music groups, as well as Disney, Macmillan, and Lego. In September, it offered The Chronicles of Narnia in partnership with the C.S. Lewis Company and HarperCollins.

Over the course of 2023, Yoto experienced a 276% increase in subscribers to the U.S. Yoto Club, which offers members new cards at discounted rates. The company’s year-over-year revenue nearly doubled in 2023.

