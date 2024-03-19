How creative shop Zulu Alpha Kilo captures consumers’ attention

Whether working with online learning company D2L to reinvent the school desk as something customizable to fit any student’s needs or teaming up with financial services company Interac to create a soothing music app for debt-conscious shoppers seeking refuge from the pulsating jams piped by stores to vibrate dollars out of their wallets, Zulu Alpha Kilo (ZAK) used humor and ingenuity to delight consumers—and grow year-over-year revenue by 43%.

The 16-year-old Toronto-based creative shop kicked off 2023 by becoming the first Canadian independent agency behind a Super Bowl ad, the Somewhere Anywhere spoof-musical spot for Booking.com starring Melissa McCarthy, which Variety declared the Big Game’s most-watched commercial, racking up nearly 100 million game-day views on YouTube. Other highlights from the year included its inflation-fighting fixed-rate pizza campaign for Pizza Pizza, Canada’s largest pie chain. It drove more than 90 million earned media impressions, which translated into 1.1 million pizzas delivered, generating $19 million in revenue for the client.

Last summer, ZAK put a cap on its run by partnering with industrial design studio Group Project and the nonprofit Street Lab to install Splash Spots, brightly colored gizmos that replace caps on New York City fire hydrants to create curbside water parks, delighting parched neighborhood children while conserving water.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.