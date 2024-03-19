How the Estée Lauder Companies supports literacy and offering mentorship to at-risk youth in underserved communities

Estée Lauder was a visionary founder who built an iconic cosmetics company at a time when most women did not start companies or even have jobs outside the home. Today, her company, which is now valued at $50 billion, invests in future generations of young women who could similarly defy expectations if given the opportunity.

In collaboration with the poet Amanda Gorman, The Estée Lauder Companies’ first global changemaker, the company helped create a multi-pronged literacy initiative dubbed Writing Change. First unveiled in late 2022, the three-year initiative made significant impact in its first year which ended in December. WriteGirl, a nonprofit which creates writing workshops and offers mentorships, publishing opportunities, and college prep support, was able to help 500 young people polish their skills.

Girls Write Now served 600 young mentees and mentors—cisgender, transgender, and gender expansive— in 30 U.S. states. The Estée Lauder Companies and the American Library Association’s Civic Imagination Station program paired libraries and local artists to establish arts-based projects that focused on often-underrepresented communities.

The company also advocated for representation in literature with the organization We Need Diverse Books (WNDB), which sent more than 600 books by Native and Black authors to educators across 13 states, making sure that low-income schools have diverse books that reflect their students’ lives. WNDB also brought Black and Native writers to speak to nearly 1,200 students nationwide, helping them tell their stories.