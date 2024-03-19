Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Why Sorcero, Elegen, Regenesis, and Mira are among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2024.

The most innovative companies with between 51 and 200 employees in 2024

BY Rebecca Barker1 minute read

The companies that made this year’s small and mighty list (51 to 200 employees) aren’t hindered by their limited numbers. From developing DNA strands to better combat disease (Elegen Bio) to developing a tool that measures pay equity (Trusaic), these honorees are taking cutting-edge approaches that transform their respective industries. 

It wouldn’t be a Most Innovative Company list in 2024 if it didn’t honor the businesses that are best leveraging artificial intelligence to achieve their goals and expand their reach. Tome can create an entire online presentation through a simple sentence-long prompt. Meanwhile, Skyflow ensures that the data that powers these AI capabilities, trained by Large Language Models, are safe, trustworthy, and free of individual’s private information in the first place. 

Yoto, on the other hand, is expanding children’s entertainment options while providing digital guard rails. The third iteration of the audio platform, launched last June, offers a curated selection of stories, podcasts, and music, all available for kids to engage with through a screen-free device. Parents can also connect, share ideas, and seek advice through Yoto Space, a new community engagement platform launched in the hopes of sharing resources with a growing customer base. 

Other honorees are focused on expanding accessibility to healthcare. Medical software company Sorcero is using AI to quickly digest medical texts and translate often indecipherable scientific jargon into digestible information for doctors and patients alike. Mira, a healthtech company, developed and commercialized a comprehensive at-home fertility kit that tracks and monitors hormones, meeting its customers where they are. 

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

1. Sorcero

For making complicated medical jargon accessible to both health workers and patients

2. Elegen

For reducing the bottleneck in the DNA sequencing supply chain

3. Regenesis

For keeping PFAS out of groundwater

4. Trusaic

For preventing pay inequity at the point of hire

5. Skyflow

For safeguarding sensitive and private data from being used to train large language models

6. Tome

For unlocking the capabilities of presentation tools through AI

advertisement

7. Mira

For meeting people where they are through at-home fertility monitoring

8. Zulu Alpha Kilo

For injecting playful wackiness into its commercials

9. Yoto

For offering kids engaging, screen-free entertainment

10. Tantimber

For expanding the sustainable materials available to construction workers

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rebecca Barker is an Editorial Fellow at Fast Company, covering topics ranging from design to healthcare to breaking news. You can connect with Rebecca on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

Explore Topics