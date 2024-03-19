The most innovative companies with between 51 and 200 employees in 2024

The companies that made this year’s small and mighty list (51 to 200 employees) aren’t hindered by their limited numbers. From developing DNA strands to better combat disease ( Elegen Bio ) to developing a tool that measures pay equity ( Trusaic ), these honorees are taking cutting-edge approaches that transform their respective industries.

It wouldn’t be a Most Innovative Company list in 2024 if it didn’t honor the businesses that are best leveraging artificial intelligence to achieve their goals and expand their reach. Tome can create an entire online presentation through a simple sentence-long prompt. Meanwhile, Skyflow ensures that the data that powers these AI capabilities, trained by Large Language Models, are safe, trustworthy, and free of individual’s private information in the first place.

Yoto, on the other hand, is expanding children’s entertainment options while providing digital guard rails. The third iteration of the audio platform, launched last June, offers a curated selection of stories, podcasts, and music, all available for kids to engage with through a screen-free device. Parents can also connect, share ideas, and seek advice through Yoto Space, a new community engagement platform launched in the hopes of sharing resources with a growing customer base.

Other honorees are focused on expanding accessibility to healthcare. Medical software company Sorcero is using AI to quickly digest medical texts and translate often indecipherable scientific jargon into digestible information for doctors and patients alike. Mira, a healthtech company, developed and commercialized a comprehensive at-home fertility kit that tracks and monitors hormones, meeting its customers where they are.