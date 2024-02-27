Fast company logo
U.K. retailer B&Q uses a Swoosh-like inspirational pep talk to motivate your inner DIYer.

BY Jeff Beer1 minute read

We’ve all been there. Something in your home needs to be fixed or renovated or just changed in some way that you’re faced with two choices: Hire someone. Or do it yourself. For many people, choosing the latter leads to crippling self-doubt.

A new ad from the U.K. DIY and hardware store B&Q is using that doubt as its main character.

Created by agency Uncommon (which served up a tearjerker of a Quaker ad last week), the work is based on a B&Q survey that found 80% of people want to make changes in their homes, but only 36% feel like they can actually do it.

It’s a fun spot, and a helluva pep talk. And yet, there is still a part of me that agrees with writer Nick Asbury, who on X (formerly Twitter) compared this new ad to classic B&Q fare, which cheerfully (and perhaps overly confidently) celebrated everyone’s ability to tackle home DIY projects. Asbury, linking to a viral TikTok, noted that the new ad spot might simply be a reflection of generational differences—and a case of a brand getting a tad overdramatic.

I get the cynicism, but as someone who has for years toiled in household DIY mediocrity, there is a reasonable analogy to be made between DIY and personal fitness. Both induce similar feelings of self-doubt and fear of failure. It’s not surprising then that a hardware store might utilize tactics similar to a brand like Nike as a way to inspire motivation.

Now, what would really be groundbreaking is if B&Q also took a note from Nike’s playbook and found a way to creatively celebrate the mediocre DIYer. What’s the bathroom-renovation version of “The Runner”—or the apartment-makeover equivalent to “Last”?

Answer that question, and why I should keep trying—even though my shower caulking looks like a six-year-old was playing with toothpaste—and you’ll have a customer for life.

Jeff Beer is a senior staff editor covering advertising and branding.

