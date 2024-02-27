We’ve all been there. Something in your home needs to be fixed or renovated or just changed in some way that you’re faced with two choices: Hire someone. Or do it yourself. For many people, choosing the latter leads to crippling self-doubt.

A new ad from the U.K. DIY and hardware store B&Q is using that doubt as its main character.

Created by agency Uncommon (which served up a tearjerker of a Quaker ad last week), the work is based on a B&Q survey that found 80% of people want to make changes in their homes, but only 36% feel like they can actually do it.

It’s a fun spot, and a helluva pep talk. And yet, there is still a part of me that agrees with writer Nick Asbury, who on X (formerly Twitter) compared this new ad to classic B&Q fare, which cheerfully (and perhaps overly confidently) celebrated everyone’s ability to tackle home DIY projects. Asbury, linking to a viral TikTok, noted that the new ad spot might simply be a reflection of generational differences—and a case of a brand getting a tad overdramatic.