We’ve all been there. Something in your home needs to be fixed or renovated or just changed in some way that you’re faced with two choices: Hire someone. Or do it yourself. For many people, choosing the latter leads to crippling self-doubt.
A new ad from the U.K. DIY and hardware store B&Q is using that doubt as its main character.
Created by agency Uncommon (which served up a tearjerker of a Quaker ad last week), the work is based on a B&Q survey that found 80% of people want to make changes in their homes, but only 36% feel like they can actually do it.
It’s a fun spot, and a helluva pep talk. And yet, there is still a part of me that agrees with writer Nick Asbury, who on X (formerly Twitter) compared this new ad to classic B&Q fare, which cheerfully (and perhaps overly confidently) celebrated everyone’s ability to tackle home DIY projects. Asbury, linking to a viral TikTok, noted that the new ad spot might simply be a reflection of generational differences—and a case of a brand getting a tad overdramatic.
I get the cynicism, but as someone who has for years toiled in household DIY mediocrity, there is a reasonable analogy to be made between DIY and personal fitness. Both induce similar feelings of self-doubt and fear of failure. It’s not surprising then that a hardware store might utilize tactics similar to a brand like Nike as a way to inspire motivation.
Now, what would really be groundbreaking is if B&Q also took a note from Nike’s playbook and found a way to creatively celebrate the mediocre DIYer. What’s the bathroom-renovation version of “The Runner”—or the apartment-makeover equivalent to “Last”?
Answer that question, and why I should keep trying—even though my shower caulking looks like a six-year-old was playing with toothpaste—and you’ll have a customer for life.