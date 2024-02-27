Alabama’s IVF ruling is the latest challenge for women’s health-tech startups in the post-‘Roe’ era

The controversial legal and questionable science behind the Alabama court decision—and the reality that Americans have relied on IVF for 8 million babies born in the U.S.—has galvanized backlash from the medical and scientific communities, as well as condemnation from politicians across the political spectrum. About one in ten American women report using fertility services, according to a 2023 survey by the Pew Research Center, with 2% of respondents saying they use IVF, typically after less-invasive and cheaper fertility treatments have failed them and their partners.

Kate Ryder, CEO of Maven, which provides digital platforms to guide users to fertility and family planning resources (among other women’s health services such as cervical screenings), slammed the Alabama ruling in a LinkedIn post. “If you’re a fertility patient, you’re likely singularly focused on building your family. It is on your mind every day, and you’re willing to do whatever it takes—depleting your savings, injecting yourself multiple times a day—in hopes that it will lead to a baby. But if you are a patient in Alabama, as of last Friday, your journey has just become wrenching,” Ryder wrote.

“IVF is about making as many healthy embryos as possible to get to a successful pregnancy. But now your embryos, whether genetically viable or not, cannot be destroyed because they are considered ‘children.’ Alabama is the first state, and the first place in the world, to make this legal ruling—which goes against every major fertility medical organization and even the Medical Association of the State of Alabama,” she continued.