Why Brightline, Daffy, Hello Divorce, and Gaia Fertility are among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the social good category for 2024.

The most innovative social good companies of 2024

BY Talib Visram1 minute read

Whether providing train travel in Florida, fertility support in Spain, or sanitation systems in Nigeria, the global companies doing social good in 2024 have all found solutions to take on some of the moment’s biggest issues. From addressing carbon footprints to the lack of diversity in tech jobs, these businesses have social efforts built into their very core.

People are seeing healthcare access dwindling, both as prices surge and draconian laws in various states target minority communities. In response, Gaia Fertility is breaking down barriers for mothers- and fathers-to-be to pursue IVF treatment. Folx Health is expanding access for LGBTQ people for services like sexual health and gender-affirming care.

Some solutions are in the form of tools that facilitate complex processes. Hello Divorce recognizes the legal hurdles of ending marriages and aims to make it a smoother ride for all parties. Mpower Financing has created a scholarship fund especially for international students, to help them overcome a major challenge of studying in the U.S. And Daffy makes it easier for employees to deposit into charitable funds over a long span of time.

Other companies are focusing on sustainability. Brightline opened a passenger rail route serving Miami to Orlando and is due to break ground for a high-speed electric route in the West. Cruz Foam has innovated a bio-based packaging solution for e-commerce, as online shopping continues to soar. And Carbon Title—the “Zillow of carbon”—allows business owners to ensure that their properties are keeping emissions at a minimum.

1. Brightline

For opening a high-speed train route that could spark more U.S. rail projects

2. Daffy

For offering employees a seamless way to contribute to charitable giving

3. Cruz Foam

For providing bio-based alternative packaging for the massive e-commerce market

4. Folx Health

For putting identity-affirming healthcare in-network

5. CareerCircle

For connecting underrepresented job candidates to tech training for meaningful careers

6. Hello Divorce

For turning a usually messy, adversarial, and costly legal burden into a smoother process

7. Gaia Fertility

For making IVF treatment more accessible and affordable

8. Sato

For innovative hygiene products that help improve sanitation in the developing world

9. Mpower Financing

For a financial route to U.S. college education for international students

10. Carbon Title

For allowing building owners to easily search the carbon footprints of their portfolios

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Born and raised in London, Talib Visram is a Staff Writer at Fast Company in New York, where his digital and print reporting focuses on the social impact of business.

