The most innovative social good companies of 2024

Whether providing train travel in Florida, fertility support in Spain, or sanitation systems in Nigeria, the global companies doing social good in 2024 have all found solutions to take on some of the moment’s biggest issues. From addressing carbon footprints to the lack of diversity in tech jobs, these businesses have social efforts built into their very core.

People are seeing healthcare access dwindling, both as prices surge and draconian laws in various states target minority communities. In response, Gaia Fertility is breaking down barriers for mothers- and fathers-to-be to pursue IVF treatment. Folx Health is expanding access for LGBTQ people for services like sexual health and gender-affirming care.

Some solutions are in the form of tools that facilitate complex processes. Hello Divorce recognizes the legal hurdles of ending marriages and aims to make it a smoother ride for all parties. Mpower Financing has created a scholarship fund especially for international students, to help them overcome a major challenge of studying in the U.S. And Daffy makes it easier for employees to deposit into charitable funds over a long span of time.

Other companies are focusing on sustainability. Brightline opened a passenger rail route serving Miami to Orlando and is due to break ground for a high-speed electric route in the West. Cruz Foam has innovated a bio-based packaging solution for e-commerce, as online shopping continues to soar. And Carbon Title—the “Zillow of carbon”—allows business owners to ensure that their properties are keeping emissions at a minimum.