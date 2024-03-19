Here’s how Brightline will lure car-centric Americans onto its high-speed electric trains

Brightline is No. 31 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

France’s high-speed rail service TGV runs at 200 mile per hour, China’s Shanghai Maglev at 286 mile per hour. The United States, notoriously, has lagged in speed, routes, and amenities, but a new service is gaining some momentum. Brightline, America’s only private intercity railroad, is changing what train travel can be in the most car-centric corridors. Last September, the company, which builds and operates all-electric passenger services, introduced a nonstop route from Orlando, Florida, to Miami. It’s not true high-speed rail—speeds only reach 125 mile per hour—but CEO Mike Reininger calls it Brightline’s “proof of concept.”

Reininger views the Miami-Orlando route as a catalyst to convince car-reliant people to warm up to the notion of taking a train. “The real business is the longer-haul service,” he says, “because the longer you’re in a train, the more you can sense the benefits of the alternative mode of transportation.”

What might help lure new riders is a premium experience at a non-premium cost: Brightline trains boast plush leather seats, free Wi-Fi, and bites and tipples—customers have chowed down on 14,000 empanadas—and an average ticket price of just $52. So far, both business commuters and tourists bound for Disney and South Beach have opted to surf the rails; ridership increased 29% from December 2022 to 2023. Electric train service is also a boon for the environment. Brightline, which has accommodated 5 million riders since 2018, claims to have helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 79,000 metric tons.