Here’s how Brightline will lure car-centric Americans onto its high-speed electric trains

France’s high-speed rail service TGV runs at 200 mile per hour, China’s Shanghai Maglev at 286 mile per hour. The United States, notoriously, has lagged in speed, routes, and amenities, but a new service is gaining some momentum. Brightline, America’s only private intercity railroad, is changing what train travel can be in the most car-centric corridors. Last September, the company, which builds and operates all-electric passenger services, introduced a nonstop route from Orlando, Florida, to Miami. It’s not true high-speed rail—speeds only reach 125 mile per hour—but CEO Mike Reininger calls it Brightline’s “proof of concept.”
Reininger views the Miami-Orlando route as a catalyst to convince car-reliant people to warm up to the notion of taking a train. “The real business is the longer-haul service,” he says, “because the longer you’re in a train, the more you can sense the benefits of the alternative mode of transportation.”
What might help lure new riders is a premium experience at a non-premium cost: Brightline trains boast plush leather seats, free Wi-Fi, and bites and tipples—customers have chowed down on 14,000 empanadas—and an average ticket price of just $52. So far, both business commuters and tourists bound for Disney and South Beach have opted to surf the rails; ridership increased 29% from December 2022 to 2023. Electric train service is also a boon for the environment. Brightline, which has accommodated 5 million riders since 2018, claims to have helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 79,000 metric tons.
Echoing the first generation of rail building 150 years ago, now it’s time to go west. In December, the company received a big boost from the federal government with $3 billion in federal funds for Brightline West, its planned Los Angeles-to-Las Vegas route, part of an $8 billion package for nationwide rail. If all goes to plan, its 100% electric train will connect Los Angeles and Las Vegas with starting speeds of 186 mph by late 2027 or early 2028, in time for the L.A. Summer Olympics. “Breaking the ice is the challenge,” says Reininger of moving Americans from the driver’s seat to one of its railway carriages. “The hurdle is to get you on the train.”
