This company connects underrepresented job candidates with tech training to build meaningful careers

BY Talib Visram1 minute read

While 6.5 million Americans need jobs, a third of hirers say they don’t get access to enough high-quality tech talent. Spurred to bridge that gap—and boost the number of diverse entry-level employees—digital talent platform CareerCircle provides access to tech training for jobseekers.

In 2023, the company enrolled 3,500 candidates into certification programs with high-profile partners like IBM and Salesforce. It also became the exclusive jobs platform for U.S.-based Google Career Certificate graduates, resulting in a 56% increase in members and 150 new employers added as employer partners through the Google Employer Consortium.

Career Circle also offers one-on-one career coaching, from which 70% of candidates are hired; it has placed more than 2,000 candidates in the tech industry, with 190 companies on board to choose from. Those applicants are largely from underrepresented backgrounds, including 32% Black candidates and 36% women candidates, in an industry that only claims 8% and 22% respectively.

Alongside Rise, a scholarship program from the Mom Project (a nonprofit that helps mothers stay in or rejoin the workforce), the company also provides pathways for upskilling mothers and women of color, and expects to have upskilled 10,000 members by the end of 2024.

Born and raised in London, Talib Visram is a Staff Writer at Fast Company in New York, where his digital and print reporting focuses on the social impact of business. A Master's-trained multimedia journalist, he's hosted a variety of audio and video programs, and moderated live events

