This tech allows building owners to easily understand the carbon footprints of their portfolios

Carbon Title —which calls itself the “Zillow of carbon”—is a software company devoted to calculating and reducing emissions in the construction industry . Its first product, called Carbon Title Explorer, launched in 2023 and allows anyone to search practically any building in the U.S.—about 100 million properties in total, with plans to expand globally over time—to retrieve a free estimate of each building’s carbon emission data.

Building owners, and other stakeholders like tenants, developers, and policymakers, can access the transparent information on a building’s “embodied carbon” (from its construction and materials) and “operational carbon” (from its everyday use), all of which is estimated using a massive emissions data model.

Building owners can also log onto the site to provide more information and get a more accurate measurement. Carbon Title will then help developers and building owners strategize on green savings to eliminate their buildings’ emissions—and for the emissions they can’t get rid of entirely, CarbonTitle acts as a broker to sell them vetted carbon credits within its app.

