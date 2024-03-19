Cruz Foam is making bio-based alternative packaging for the massive e-commerce market

Most packaging used in the $6.3 trillion e-commerce industry is petroleum-based, ranging from single-use plastic to Styrofoam to those addictively poppable bubbles. The amount of expanded polystyrene used annually in the packaging of televisions alone would fill 817 football fields, six inches deep. Cruz Foam provides a packaging alternative that replaces that unsustainable recipe with one made from 70% upcycled food waste.

It’s been developed to keep items at optimal conditions for insulation and cold chain logistics. In 2023, Cruz Foam announced its first go-to-market partner, Atlantic Packaging, the largest private packaging company in North America, and it began shipping its cold chain boxes with sustainable food companies Verve Coffee and Real Good Fish.

The company also announced additional products, including mailers and wrap that replaces the traditional plastic bubble variety, as well as bio-foam blocks to help support electronics, appliances, and other fragile goods. Boasting A-list investors including Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashton Kutcher, Cruz Foam is certified compostable, and some product lines are dissolvable without affecting water treatment facilities.

Cruz Foam estimates its sustainable alternative mitigates 17,000 tons of CO2 a year and biodegrades 3,000 times faster than expanded polystyrene—producing a high-quality organic waste that can be used as nutrient-rich fertilizer or biogas.