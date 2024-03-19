This company is offering employees a seamless way to contribute to charitable giving

No, it’s not the wisecracking Looney Tunes duck, but an acronym for Donor-Advised Fund for You. Americans are generally generous, giving $499.3 billion in 2022—but often come across barriers to giving. Daffy , which launched in 2021, is a digital platform that aims to close the “generosity gap” by democratizing access to donor-advised funds (DAFs).

These funds are an increasingly popular means to deposit to a charitable investment fund over an expanse of time, allowing donors to get the tax benefits of an annual gift while letting their money grow with the market to make a larger donation in the future. The Daffy API plugs right into existing financial platforms, allowing any user to start investing in a range of low-fee DAFs.

Users can donate with assets including cash, credit, Apple Pay, stock, and crypto, set automatic contributions to a DAF, and automatic donations to charities of their choice. In 2023, the company took a major step toward making this approach to charitable giving more accessible by launching Daffy for Work, which lets companies (including OpenAI and Acorns) offer the platform to all employees in the same way it would a 401(k). In the two years since launch, Daffy members have donated a total of $100 million to their choice of 1.5 million charities.

