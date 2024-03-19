Folx Health is putting identity-affirming healthcare in-network

It now accepts major insurers including Cigna, Optum, and Blue Shield of California, allowing its clinicians, the majority of whom are queer or gender nonconforming, to be in-network for 39 million customers. In October, Folx said this has allowed medication coverage to increase from 5% to 25%. Those still opting to pay cash also now have a lower fee, of $39.99 per month, a significant decrease that the company says has catalyzed a 546% growth in business for their primary care offering.

It’s been a particularly tumultuous year for LGBTQ+ people, with 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills becoming law in 2023. Florida has been especially draconian; in that state, Folx has made same-day telehealth appointments available for residents, and has seen its Floridian customers double.

