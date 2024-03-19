How Gaia is making IVF treatment more accessible and affordable

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is increasingly popular, with the treatments responsible for 750,000 babies born in 2019. But IVF is costly, at around $15,000, a daunting prospect when the success rate is only 20% to 35% for the first attempt. London-based Gaia aims to break down the financial and administrative barriers for couples , both same- and opposite-sex, and individuals.

The startup works with most U.K private clinics. It takes a premium payment from clients, then handles all upfront costs for up to three cycles of IVF, while also dealing with all the overwhelming invoices and communication with clinics. If parents-to-be do conceive, they pay Gaia back in installments over up to eight years, but owe nothing if they don’t.

Gaia also provides supportive ancillary services including mental health counseling, Q&A sessions, and breakfast meetings and WhatsApp groups with other families. In 2023, the company gave its patients access to more than 1,300 rounds of IVF, and about one Gaia baby is now born every week. Gaia is currently live in the U.K., Spain, and Greece, and has plans to launch in the U.S. in 2024.

