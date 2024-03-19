This online divorce company is turning a usually messy, adversarial, and costly legal burden into a smoother process

Nearly half of all marriages end in divorce, and the process is designed to be expensive, stressful, and acrimonious. Hello Divorce , founded in 2019, aims to make the process smoother by removing some of the pain points.

The company, which offers a digital platform blending self-service tools with personalized support, has been expanding rapidly and rolling out a series of new services to help its clients as they end their marriages. In 2023, Hello Divorce rolled out its new Marital Settlement Agreement tool, a user-friendly software that lets separating couples draft enforceable contracts for just $100, instead of paying fees for hours of legal wrangling.

Another new tool lets users calculate child support estimates without having to enlist a lawyer. The company also has a new dashboard called Hello Next Chapter to manage all the facets of a divorce: Users can draft legal forms, chat with a lawyer, have a mediator help resolve conflict, and send their forms for filing with the court. In 2023, the company rolled out services in all 50 states, and more than doubled the states in which it offers full-service divorce options from 5 to 11—all while saving its customers almost $13,000 each.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.