This student loan startup is building a financial route to U.S. college education for international students

American higher education is among the most expensive in the world—and it’s even more of a barrier to international students, who frequently can’t access funds allocated for domestic students. 79% of Mpower students say cost is the biggest hurdle to studying in the U.S. and Canada. Mpower offers loans specifically for those students to borrow— without the burdensome usual requirements of cosigners, collateral, or a U.S. credit score.

In 2023, the company set up the Global Citizens Fund, a nonprofit arm with a bank of dollars for scholarship use for these students, 79% of whom are from the Global South, and many from households with incomes of less than $12,000. Mpower says that its total five-year scholarship pledge, combined with outside donations, has exceeded $500,000. The fund has awarded more than half its scholarships to women, and is also open to those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status, and refugees from war zones including Afghanistan and Ukraine.

