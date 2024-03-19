This Japanese toilet company is building innovative hygiene products that help improve sanitation in the developing world

Half the world’s population doesn’t have access to home toilets or other sanitation systems. This is an enormous public health issue. Sato , a brand of Japanese multinational Lixil, has been working on building sanitation solutions for the African market for years , offering innovative toilets that manage waste while also being cost-effective and easy to install. In 2023, the company helped deliver Lixil’s overall mission of improving lives for 100 million people by 2025, with a new product launch and major expansion efforts.

The new Sato Slab is a sturdy platform made from non-porous plastic that serves as a toilet baseplate with a toilet pan, undoing the need for open-pit latrines that are breeding grounds for disease-carrying insects and odors. The Slab is quicker to build, more durable, safer, and easier to clean—providing an effective solution for temporary settlements like conflict zones, refugee camps, and natural disaster areas, where infectious diseases spread rapidly.

The company also expanded the availability of its award-winning Sato Tap (a portable tool that provides households with the benefits of handwashing without needing access to running water) to Kenya and Nigeria, where a combined 45 million households currently lack access to handwashing facilities. To help bring its innovations to even more consumers needing hygiene advances, the company expanded its operations to three new massive markets: Madagascar, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.