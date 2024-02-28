3 tips to prevent ‘skill erosion’ from AI

In 2009, an Air France jet crashed into the ocean, leaving no survivors. The plane’s autopilot system shut down and the pilots, having become reliant on their computerized assistant, were unable to correct the situation manually .

In 2015, a bus driver in Europe typed the wrong destination into his GPS device and cheerfully took a group of Belgian tourists on a 1,200 kilometre detour in the wrong direction.

In 2017, in a decision later overturned on appeal, U.S. prosecutors who had agreed to release a teenager on probation abruptly changed their minds because an algorithm ruled the defendant “high risk.”

These are dramatic examples, but they are far from isolated. When we outsource cognitive tasks to technology—such as flying a plane, navigating, or making a judgment—research shows we may lose the ability to perform those tasks ourselves. There is even a term for our tendency to forget information that is available through online search engines: the Google effect.