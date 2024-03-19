Discord has spent the past year showing that it’s serious about user safety

No public social media platform has a clean record when it comes to content moderation—and Discord , by dint of its decentralized, anonymous messaging groups, has been fertile ground for bad actors.

Discord, though, has made some serious improvements this year that show the company is taking these issues seriously.

For one, it’s part of Lantern, a cross-social media data sharing effort two years in the making that allows players like Discord, Meta, Quora, and Twitch to collectively monitor for known child predators.

It also implemented additional warnings for teens that appear when they’re contacted by an unknown source and blurs potentially-sensitive images.