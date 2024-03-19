Patreon is diversifying how creators can make money from their superfans

Patreon has long been the go-to place for creators to monetize their content.
Its primary product is a creator paywall, where if followers subscribe, they gain access to exclusive posts, videos, and photos.
But in 2023, along with a quirky aesthetic rebrand, the company released a diverse range of new features that make following creators feel more like joining a club than subscribing to a newsletter.
Some of the features feel overdue. For example, creators can finally offer free membership tiers, and 7-day trials rather than just paywalled content.
But others genuinely reshape how creators and users experience the platform.
Creators can host community chat rooms like they do on Discord, customize their profile’s aesthetic, and sell digital products.
According to Patreon, 60% of those products are purchased by people that did not previously subscribe to that creator’s content, demonstrating that the feature is significantly widening their reach.
