Patreon is diversifying how creators can make money from their superfans

Patreon has long been the go-to place for creators to monetize their content.

Its primary product is a creator paywall, where if followers subscribe, they gain access to exclusive posts, videos, and photos.

But in 2023, along with a quirky aesthetic rebrand, the company released a diverse range of new features that make following creators feel more like joining a club than subscribing to a newsletter.

Some of the features feel overdue. For example, creators can finally offer free membership tiers, and 7-day trials rather than just paywalled content.