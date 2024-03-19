Pinterest’s ads are now as clickable as its content

The digital inspiration board Pinterest has long been the place to brainstorm and organize ideas for special events. But making the case that advertisers should market their products there has historically been a harder sell.

That changed in 2023, with the platform releasing updated tools that make it much easier for advertisers to grab users’ attention.

The company debuted shoppable “pins” in quiz and carousel formats in September, and pins now contain direct links to a shop’s website.

Advertisers can also manage all of their advertisements in one Business Manager. According to Pinterest’s fourth quarter earnings, revenue grew 12% year over year, with revenue from advertisers adopting the new tools increasing from 2% to 23% between January and September.