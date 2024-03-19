Put your phone down. It’s the key to enjoying this camera app

The average user’s Instagram feed is filled with advertisements, retouched and filtered photos, painstakingly curated captions, and an endless stream of content from celebrities and influencers they don’t know.

Lapse is the opposite: a real-time camera app that encourages users to snap a photo and then put their phone down.

Founded in 2021 but gaining rapid adoption after a relaunch in August 2023, the app requires photos to be “developed” for several hours, sans user editing, mimicking film.

There’s no “discovery page,” so users only see content from people they choose to follow, and they can also keep images separate in a personal archive.