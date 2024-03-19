Put your phone down. It’s the key to enjoying this camera app

The average user’s Instagram feed is filled with advertisements, retouched and filtered photos, painstakingly curated captions, and an endless stream of content from celebrities and influencers they don’t know.
Lapse is the opposite: a real-time camera app that encourages users to snap a photo and then put their phone down.
Founded in 2021 but gaining rapid adoption after a relaunch in August 2023, the app requires photos to be “developed” for several hours, sans user editing, mimicking film.
There’s no “discovery page,” so users only see content from people they choose to follow, and they can also keep images separate in a personal archive.
“We want to create a different photo-capturing experience where you’re actually forced to stay in the moment,” cofounder Ben Silvertown tells Fast Company. Silvertown and his cofounder (his brother Dan) say that activity on the app has grown from hundreds of thousands of posts in July, before the relaunch, to hundreds of millions today.
