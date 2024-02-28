These 3 tricks can help you turn challenges into motivation

BY Aytekin Tank4 minute read

Fear of failure stifles creativity.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, a fear of failure is the biggest factor that holds them back—and I can relate. When I founded my company Jotform 18 years ago, fear kept me up at night. That enormous pressure was probably the main reason why I decided to go it alone, with no co-founders or VC funding. Knowing that the success of the company was my responsibility, for better or worse, and that I could take the time to grow slowly, helped quell some of my fears. I would be lying if I said I didn’t make mistakes—I made plenty, especially in the beginning. But those errors helped me learn important takeaways about software development, entrepreneurship, and myself. Sometimes, my missteps even fueled our next big idea. Today, I try to cultivate a work atmosphere where employees aren’t terrified of failing; where they see challenges as opportunities to grow. Ultimately, I think it’s turned us into a more innovative and more resilient company. Here are some strategies that I use to help employees to reframe challenges as motivators and to embrace them head-on.

Model vulnerability In sociologist Brené Brown’s famous Ted Talk on vulnerability, she speaks about her research into why humans struggle so much with vulnerability. Many of us tend to fear vulnerability and will do anything in our power to hide and numb it. But allowing ourselves to be vulnerable enables us to feel real joy. Not only that, it leads to heightened creativity. In workplaces where employees are afraid to appear vulnerable—they’re afraid to fail or not have the right answer—innovation is stifled. That’s why I try to model vulnerability with my team. For me, that means acknowledging when I don’t have the answers, sharing my challenges, and adopting a beginner’s mindset. I am to have an open, eager attitude towards learning, just as a beginner would. I’ve found that when employees see leaders allowing themselves to be vulnerable, they feel safer doing the same. They’re more willing to share their struggles and curiosities with colleagues and managers. The result is a workplace where people see challenges and even failure as part of the process of running an innovative business. To be clear, my goal isn’t to normalize failure so much that it encourages sloppy work. Rather, to create an environment where people don’t shy away from taking risks, trying new things, and learning from their inevitable occasional mistakes.

Turn challenging situations into fun rituals We all have busywork—tedious, manual tasks that don’t inspire us, but keep the wheels of business turning such as invoicing, transcribing meeting notes, and scheduling meetings. I adopt an automation-first approach, and try to automate as many of those tasks as possible. On the other side of the coin, there are the meaningful tasks that fuel our creativity and put us into our “flow state,” meaning we’re completely absorbed in what we’re doing. Unfortunately, these tend to be the tasks and projects that we fear and maybe even avoid, knowing how challenging they are. One strategy for embracing, rather than avoiding, challenging tasks is to reframe them as games. At Jotform, our product launches entail one obstacle after the next. To get people excited about them, rather than fearful, we hold various hackathons. For example, one of the biggest challenges is positioning a new product and communicating that positioning to the world. We turn it into a motivational exercise by having a hackathon for our marketing team, so they can brainstorm their best ideas for positioning the new product. These short bursts of creativity change the normal rhythm of work and build tremendous momentum. They reframe a roadblock that could potentially be a huge source of stress and anxiety as a challenge that we can all dive into as a team. And oftentimes, we have fun in the process. For your team, it might be a hack hour or a meeting-free day where people can engage in self-directed learning and research. A company ritual that breaks out of the normal routine is a great way to reframe challenges as missions to tackle together.

Encourage employees to ask for help One of the reasons that workplace challenges can be so overwhelming is that people are hesitant to ask for help. According to an article in Harvard Business Review, people often refrain from reaching out for help because they fear what colleagues will think of them. For example, they fear that they look weak, incompetent, or needy. The onus is on leaders to nip these self-limiting beliefs in the bud. For starters, it’s important to have an open-door policy and communicate that policy to employees. Remind people that they can come to you or their supervisor with questions—and that doing so is a sign of initiative. Being a great listener is an undervalued leadership skill, but I think it’s essential for signaling to employees that their questions and concerns are important. The best listeners do the following: