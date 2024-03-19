This app for queer women, nonbinary, and transgender people is going beyond hookups to build community

The most popular LGBTQ apps are for men dating men.
Lex, by contrast, is explicitly built for queer women, nonbinary, and transgender people that want to do more than just cruise.
Lex hosts a geographically curated, text-dominated feed where users not only look for hookups but also roommates and even hairdressers or pet sitters. This expansion took place in February 2023 when the app executed a major rebrand, adding additional tags for non-sexual topics like “friendships,” “housing,” or “vent.” Users can also now make group chats over shared interests, such as book clubs and beach cleanups, and attend IRL events for Lex members in multiple cities.
The app has also started to monetize without marketing user data to advertisers by offering paid posts, which users can buy after exhausting an allocated 6 posts per month.
Lex executives tell Fast Company that posting is up 20% since the rebrand, and that a greater proportion of Gen Z users and non-cisgender people joined the platform.
Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.