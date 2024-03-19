This app for queer women, nonbinary, and transgender people is going beyond hookups to build community

Lex, by contrast, is explicitly built for queer women, nonbinary, and transgender people that want to do more than just cruise.

Lex hosts a geographically curated, text-dominated feed where users not only look for hookups but also roommates and even hairdressers or pet sitters. This expansion took place in February 2023 when the app executed a major rebrand, adding additional tags for non-sexual topics like “friendships,” “housing,” or “vent.” Users can also now make group chats over shared interests, such as book clubs and beach cleanups, and attend IRL events for Lex members in multiple cities.

The app has also started to monetize without marketing user data to advertisers by offering paid posts, which users can buy after exhausting an allocated 6 posts per month.