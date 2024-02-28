4 ways business schools can prepare students to work in an AI-fueled future

BY Stephen Spinelli Jr.4 minute read

AI is transforming the business world, and knowing how to use it will be essential for staying competitive in the labor market. A recent McKinsey report found that a third of companies are already implementing new generative-AI tools such as ChatGPT. Another survey found that employers rated knowledge of AI as the number-one skill they want future employees to have.

How can we prepare young people to succeed in—and eventually lead—workplaces and organizations where AI plays a central role? As the president of Babson College and a lifelong entrepreneur, I believe we need to develop future business leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset that allows them to embrace change as an opportunity. No one can foresee all the technological transformations our students will encounter over the span of a four-decade career. Our task is to equip them with the tools to navigate the present we know and to handle the possibilities we don’t. The speed of technological disruption today reveals the precarity of an education that rests on a set of facts rather than a way of thinking. So, while teaching young people the technical skills to use the new crop of AI tools is valuable, it’s much more important to provide them with a way of approaching AI as it continues to evolve. Business schools should prepare future business leaders to succeed in our AI-driven future by focusing on ethics, discernment, soft skills, and an entrepreneurial mindset.

Ethics Business leaders must be equipped to navigate the many ethical and safety issues that AI (like any new technology) presents, from misinformation and bias to concerns about privacy and intellectual property. Just because young people are adept at using technology doesn’t mean they understand how to manage its consequences. For example, one study found that young people are no better than the rest of us at spotting misinformation online. A recent survey of our students at Babson found that they are seeking guidance around ethical boundaries for using AI in their education and their future careers. To that end, we’ve established a faculty-led AI Ethics & Society lab to develop resources and best practices for infusing ethics into AI use. I believe this type of guidance should be integrated into every class in which students learn about AI, from marketing to leadership. Business schools need to unpack AI risks for students and engage them in collaborative brainstorming on how to respond. The business imperative to disrupt does not absolve us of the need to be responsible. Beyond being the right thing to do, ethical deployment of AI is good for business in the long run.

Soft skills People at every stage of the corporate ladder will need to know when and how to deploy AI. For example, generative-AI tools such as ChatGPT struggle with research tasks because of their tendency to “hallucinate” information that doesn’t exist. In one recent study, ChatGPT gave incorrect answers about medications and their side effects around 87% of the time. Studies like this should teach business leaders not to treat flashy new technology as a hammer in search of a nail. We need to be discerning in our use of AI and understand that when AI is the right tool for a problem often depends on how we deploy it. For example, AI customer-service bots may be able to help a business save money, but are not suited for every situation. By retaining some human agents as a backup for complicated cases, companies can maximize efficiency while keeping customers happy. We also need to double down on the soft skills that business schools have long emphasized to our students as key to success. A recent survey of 692 business practitioners found that nearly 80% believe that integrity and interpersonal skills will become even more important in the AI age. As AI proliferates and it becomes less clear if something was created by a machine or a human, communication and trust will become increasingly valuable to customers and colleagues.

Entrepreneurial mindset Business leaders need to take an entrepreneurial approach when adapting to inevitable advances in AI and other technologies. An entrepreneurial mindset enables us to identify opportunities and experiment with ways to capture them, seeing change as a chance to create value rather than a problem to be managed. This approach has been invaluable in my own career. When new recommendations that reduced the frequency of engine-oil changes threatened the core product of the company I cofounded, Jiffy Lube, we instead embraced it as an opportunity to expand into other automotive services. I’ve seen student entrepreneurs who are using AI to generate 3D-product designs from prompts, add voice-overs and text to social media content, coordinate appointments for health and wellness businesses, and more. These creative-use cases show that once we give our students the tools to thoughtfully experiment, they will discover unexpected uses for new technology.