5 DEI experts on what books you should read to be a better leader

As seasons, fiscal quarters, and economic landscapes change one constant remains: the pervasive presence of inequity. This is particularly true for women navigating the shifting tides of personal obligations alongside the complex terrain of the workplace—a struggle compounded for those from historically excluded communities, like myself.

Many women find themselves juggling “three shifts”—the responsibilities of home and family; the demands of their jobs; and additional responsibilities at work. For instance, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) work typically falls on the shoulders of women leaders. These shifts constitute a balancing act and a constant negotiation of priorities and commitments. In exploring women’s experiences in the workplace, it becomes apparent that change is not just a seasonal occurrence but an ongoing challenge. To delve deeper into navigating change, I contacted authors whose work tackles the issue head-on. By sharing their insights and aspirations, they shed light on the transformative power of their work to spark discourse and shape a more equitable future. Each author generously spoke to me about the inspiration behind their recent books and the change they hope to inspire in their readers. Here are five incredible DEI thought leaders on how you can be a better leader—and what you should read to help you grow.

Decentering Whiteness In The Workplace by Dr. Janice Gassam Asare After the murder of George Floyd and the increased interest in DEI, Dr. Gassam Asare hoped that the momentum would lead to meaningful workplace changes. “What ended up happening was a lot of performative measures taken by organizations without real actions that could drive change,” says Asare. “This book was written to address the elephant in the room: whiteness and white dominant culture and how it negatively impacts our workplaces. Equity, justice, and liberation will never be a reality if we’re centering white dominant culture.”

In writing this new book, she hopes to shed light on just how easily whiteness is centered—even in seemingly minor ways in our lives—inviting readers to interrogate internalized norms that continue to cause harm, providing a roadmap to begin the process of decentering whiteness at an individual and systemic level. Here are two books Asare recommends: Let This Radicalize You by Kelly Hayes and Mariame Kaba Sisterhood Heals: The Transformative Power of Healing in Community by Joy Harden Bradford I’m Not Yelling: A Black Woman’s Guide to Navigating the Workplace by Elizabeth Leiba

As a podcast host of the show Black Power Moves on the EBONY Media podcast network, Elizabeth Leiba interviewed over 100 Black women leaders in all industries, including business, media, nonprofits, medicine, and entrepreneurs. “All of the women, at every level of organization, and with a variety of experiences and educational backgrounds, spoke to me about the microaggressions they encountered, their feelings of not being able to bring their authentic selves to work, concerns about how their natural hair or manner of speaking were perceived, and feeling like they didn’t belong in the predominantly white professional spaces they were navigating. I even interviewed a rocket scientist,” says Leiba. “Using my knowledge of history and evidence-based research, I wanted to offer solutions. I call I’m Not Yelling my love letter to Black women. But it was also a love letter to myself.” Leiba hopes to inspire readers to understand the challenges Black women face, historically and statistically, in the workplace. “Moreso, I wanted Black women to know they are not alone and are more than worthy to be in every space they inhabit,” she says.

Here are two books Leiba recommends: Reimagine Inclusion by Mita Mallick The Color of Emotional Intelligence by Farah Harris Hood Wellness: Tales of Communal Care From People Who Drowned on Dry Land by Tamela Julia Gordon Tamela Julia Gordon describes most of her adult life as merely struggling to “get by,” relying on self-care and fitness as coping strategies. But, in 2019, an event changed her perspective on care and community.

“I was in between housing and desperately needed dental treatment and therapy. I finally admitted my challenges and asked for help,” remembers Gordon. “A collective of Black activists and community organizers fundraised more than $5,000 on my behalf to go towards first, last, and security for a studio apartment. That level of support allowed me to focus on my writing, get the care I needed, and grow.” In Hood Wellness, Gordon believes that her story will inspire readers to ask for help when needed and to be more giving regarding resources, time, and compassion. Here are two books Gordon recommends:

All the Black Girls are Activists: A Fourth Wave Womanist Pursuit of Dreams as Radical Resistance by EbonyJanice Moore Yellowface by R.F. Kuang Black Girls Must Die Exhausted by Jayne Allen The aftermath of the 2016 election left many DEI leaders weary and short on hope, but this very climate motivated Jayne Allen to write Black Girls Must Die Exhausted. “I worried how such politically charged times and polarizing dialogue would weigh upon people whose intersectionality allowed no easy escape. I hoped this book could be that escape and space of peace, safety, acknowledgment, and inspiration,” Allen shares.

She aspires for her writing to inspire Black women to focus on self-care, healing, joy. Amidst the tumult of change, Allen emphasizes the importance of stepping back to tend to oneself, ensuring a steadier course through the waves of change and uncertainty. Here are two books Allen recommends: Black Love Letters by Cole Brown and Natalie Johnson Thank You by Sly Stone Language Arts in Action: Engaging Secondary Students with Journalistic Strategies by Ed Madison, Melissa Wantz, and Rachel Guldin

I have the pleasure of working closely with Ed Madison as a board member of the Journalistic Learning Initiative (JLI), a nonprofit he leads to impart journalistic learning as a systematic approach to empowering students and their teachers. In speaking with Madison, he told me, “What inspired the book was my experience of having a father who was a journalist and a mom who taught elementary school. I learned firsthand the value of following current events and journalistic writing.” While the work of JLI reaches students across the U.S., this book aims to support English teachers in their local classroom, engaging their students through project-based learning and creating confidence in them to navigate change, communicate with conviction, and take ownership of their learning. As a Black woman and workplace leader, I value the foundation research-based journalistic learning provides—critical thinking, adaptability, communication, ethical decision-making, storytelling, and resilience, all essential for navigating change and uncertainty effectively.