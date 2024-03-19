Snap has had a hard year, but its AI tools are a bright spot

Multimedia messaging platform Snapchat has gotten a lot of press this year for its AI tools, which include an in-app chatbot, a photo generation tool, and AI-powered image filters.

Powered by OpenAI, these tools have already been used by more than 200 million people, (although they’ve also sparked privacy concerns, as many AI tools do). The company’s AI push is one part of Snap’s effort to expand beyond photo-based messaging and develop new experiences to encourage users to stick around and maybe look at an ad or two.

To this end, Snap made a number of moves to make its Snapchat app a place where creators post their content. Many influencers are leveraging the platform for a more intimate way to connect to their fans in real time, using new features like the option to post a public story (for users over 18) three times as often as they did last year, and an expanded revenue-share program.

The amount of time users spent watching “Spotlight” content—or short-form video content created by strangers and friends alike—has also increased threefold. Although Snap continues to struggle to turn a profit, user growth remains a bright spot, increasing 10% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 414 million daily active users.