This new social media app succeeds in two spots where Twitter failed

2023 was the year of the Twitter clone.
But of the many attempts to fill the bird-shaped hole in our hearts, only Spill has been able to sufficiently address two of the areas where Twitter always faltered: crediting the original creators of viral content, even if re-uploaded by another user, and making users feel safe.
Spill’s AI content moderation tool, which the company says is already successful 90% of the time, is powered by one of the first large language models trained specifically by marginalized groups.
Users can also earn money from viral posts, with the platform utilizing a blockchain so that content can be consistently traced back to the original poster.
The app—founded by Alphonzo Terrell and DeVaris Brown, two former Twitter employees who are also Black—opened to an invite-only group in July 2023, so it’s still early days. But more than 200,000 people joined, with another 200,000 on the waitlist. Forty-four percent of those users posted within the first 12 hours.
