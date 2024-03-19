This new social media app succeeds in two spots where Twitter failed

But of the many attempts to fill the bird-shaped hole in our hearts, only Spill has been able to sufficiently address two of the areas where Twitter always faltered: crediting the original creators of viral content, even if re-uploaded by another user, and making users feel safe.

Spill’s AI content moderation tool, which the company says is already successful 90% of the time, is powered by one of the first large language models trained specifically by marginalized groups.

Users can also earn money from viral posts, with the platform utilizing a blockchain so that content can be consistently traced back to the original poster.