Go here, eat this, do that: Why this new social media platform is becoming everyone’s new planner

The Nudge sends users plans for fun things to do. Think: rent bikes at this shop, peddle up the coast to this view, and then order burgers at this hole-in-the-wall.

The Nudge eschews forcing its users into a gamified app, opting instead to deliver its primary service via a non-addicting, simple-to-use SMS or iMessage. (Users can also access an app, which offers an archive of plans, for $5 a month). In 2023, the Nudge recruited hundreds of everyday people—not professional influencers—to build plans for the platform’s 1 million users that span a wider range of lifestyles and influences.

In February it also launched a TikTok-like short-form video format, so that texted plans are complemented by video showing exactly where to go.

And, as of November, users can also personalize when they receive texts and pay an extra $5 a month for an AI chatbot they can ask for personalized plan recommendations.