J. Crew wants to turn your old swimsuits into new ones

When an old swimsuit wears out or no longer fits, it usually ends up in the trash. Unlike most other clothing, it doesn’t have a resale market. But J. Crew is now starting to take back old swimwear for recycling —and turning some of it into fiber that can be reused in new garments.

The brand already uses recycled material in its swimwear, but wanted to go farther. “We knew it couldn’t end there, and we needed to help our customers responsibly dispose of their swimsuits—either ours or other brands—when they were done wearing them and avoid them going into landfill,” says Lisa Greenwald, the company’s chief merchandising officer.

The brand partnered with SuperCircle, a reverse logistics platform focused on recycling, to set up a take-back program at all of its retail stores. Customers can also get a free shipping label online to send back old products. For each swimsuit given back, customers earn a $5 credit. The piles of old swimsuits will be sent to a warehouse where SuperCircle sorts by fabric type, using data from brands to help quickly identify the materials. When that data isn’t available, the team uses infrared light to scan garments, note the material, and tell team members which bin to place it in.

[Image: J. Crew]

“Recyclers are very specialized,” says Stuart Ahlum, chief operating officer at SuperCircle. “Cotton is different than poly, which is different than nylon. They each have a different processing spec and they each have a different contamination threshold. SuperCircle matches those to our recycling partners.” Labels are removed and fabrics are shredded, and then bales of fabric are sent to the right recycler. Since recyclers need large volumes, the company aggregates clothing of the same material collected by other brands. (The fibers will go back into the general market, but J. Crew may work with the recycling companies to get material back for its own new products.)