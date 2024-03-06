The mistakes that send your AI-generated cold emails straight to spam

BY Will Allred5 minute read

If 2023 was the year sales teams adopted generative AI, then 2024 is the year of repercussions.

It was only a few months ago that generative AI in the form of ChatGPT celebrated its first birthday, marking a whirlwind year of adoption by marketers and salespeople who wanted to automate and optimize their cold outreach. And there’s solid evidence that GenAI did just that and improved the speed at which teams could draft cold emails, write social media posts, craft video scripts, etc. Business adoption truly happened at breakneck speed, whether teams were trying ChatGPT or some other GenAI platform. A Gartner poll revealed a jump from 19% to 55% of executive leaders adopting or piloting Gen AI solutions between spring and fall 2023.

One-third of those adopters were in sales and marketing. This isn’t some hype phase; it’s just the beginning. And before sales teams get too deep, they need to weed out some bad habits—sins of the recent past. Only then can they adapt successfully to this evolving GenAI landscape. By “bad habits,” I mean prospectors too often forget the humans on the other side of their cold emails and other outreach efforts. As the cofounder of an AI email coach, I’ve analyzed (or rather our AI has) over a billion emails and found that when prospectors sacrifice true personalization for speed and volume, their reply rates are 13x lower. Of course, I understand how easy it is to fall into the efficiency trap of automations and ChatGPT. Who doesn’t love the allure of an easy button when there’s more pressure than ever to land clients and sales? Sales cycles have grown longer and harder, especially for B2B and SaaS companies. So, if automation or GenAI helps you do more faster, you’ll want to use it. A staggering 84% of executives report their organization is using Gen AI in sales, according to Salesloft.

But beware of the potential consequences in 2024: At best, your prospects will ignore you. At worst they’ll slam you into spam jail. Get your cold emails read Sellers have been telling me they’re increasingly plagued by spam filters, which are getting more aggressive partly in response to spammers using GenAI to worm their way into inboxes with oddly too-personal messages. Giants like Google and Yahoo announced stricter filtering criteria for 2024. As a result, your blast of cold sales emails could get caught in the net along with pleas from Nigerian princes. Related: 6 tips for writing a perfect cold email that lands your dream job

How to avoid the net? Outside of the technical requirements, write emails that get replies. If you keep blasting emails that don’t get replies, your recipients and then the filters will mark you with a scarlet letter S for spammer. You might see short-term gains from your email volume, but it can all disappear in an instant. Adding to the challenge of aggressive spam filters, sales teams are thwarted by the human filter. Roughly 347 billion emails are sent across the globe daily. Recipients are constantly triaging their inboxes and are increasingly savvy about identifying and deleting GenAI messages and spammy templates with superficial automated personalizations. There are four ways marketers and salespeople can evolve with GenAI while improving their cold outreach. The theme: “Keep the human in the loop.” ChatGPT can write emails, but it can’t be in the driver’s seat. It’s a much better copilot.

Do personalized outreach Our analysis found that personalized cold emails get 1,200% more replies, which is why I’m a personalization evangelist. But I don’t mean you should just use blatant automation with [insert name in subject line] and [insert job title in first sentence]. I receive a lot of those: “Will, as the founder of Lavender, do you experience the following [insert generic challenge]?” My eyes glaze over. I hit delete. And I’m not the only one.

True personalization can’t be scaled through automations. Quality personalization goes deep, focused on your prospect, happenings at their company, their industry and their challenges. Do this homework, and then you can connect all that personal context to the reason you are emailing them about your product. Gen AI can be a helpful tool in connecting some of these dots, but letting it do the work for you will often leave your messaging feeling disjointed, prioritizing the wrong things, incorrect, or worse. Using AI well requires a human in the loop. We’ve found a better way to approach this is to train custom AI to suggest ways to weave in personalization, based on the problems your product solves. We’ve even discovered it can help you understand which specific elements of personalization can drive success. AI in this case is helping spark ideas, but it’s not doing the work for you. P.S. We also found that personalized emails with a postscript (P.S.) get 35.7% more replies. Do discovery outreach Discovery outreach is one of the largest messaging and strategy shifts to hit cold outbound.

As I mentioned earlier, one of the risks with tighter spam filters is being reported as spam. If you email the same buyer five times, you’re increasing the chances you annoy them enough that they report you as spam. To account for this, sales organizations should shift their email volume from individuals to accounts in 2024. This means spreading prospecting emails across multiple people involved in a potential deal, from the individual contributors to the VP who signs the contracts. Of course, the challenge with emailing individual contributors is that they require an entirely different approach. Shift your mindset from “pitching” to “running discovery”—identifying the right people and understanding their situation before bringing your product into the pitch. Watch your tone If you’re unsure which tone is best to use in email, you’re already on track. Emails written with an unassuming tone get more replies. It’s surprising, considering we’re taught that a bit of bravado leads to success. However, our data shows informative tones tank reply rates by 26%. Examples of informational tones: talking at your audience, educating them about a problem, and being too assumptive about a problem they face. Examples of an unsure tone: asking questions, using hedge words like “might,” and saying things like, “If that sounds interesting, let’s connect.”

Keep it simple The best-performing cold emails in 2023 were short (25-50 words) and simple (3rd-5th grade reading level). A single long sentence in a cold email hurts reply rates by 17%. Maybe this year audiences will tolerate 75 words—we’re seeing some early signs of this—but I’m not convinced yet. The bottom line . . . As with any new technology, some teams will use GenAI well, and others will use it poorly. It’s hyped as a silver bullet for efficiency, but when you remove the human from the loop, you lose the thoughtfulness and friction that makes outreach work.