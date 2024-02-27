Easy exercises from Stanford’s humor course can immediately level-up your leadership

BY Jenna Abdou8 minute read

When Naomi Bagdonas and Jennifer Aaker aren’t teaching their acclaimed course, Humor: Serious Business, at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, it’s not unlikely to find them studying death. The pair has followed and interviewed hospice nurses for years—with Aaker recently becoming a death doula—in an effort to understand what matters at the end of life. Their findings illuminate four desires: People wish they would have been bolder, more authentic and present, and that they didn’t take themselves so seriously.

“We’ve found that humor—this mindset of levity—is perhaps one of the best ways to mitigate all of those possible regrets,” Aaker tells me. “It allows you to be bolder because you’re able to diffuse tension more nimbly. It allows you to be more present because you’re noticing the truths that exist in your life and sharing them with levity. By definition, you’re not taking yourself too seriously. We often say that when humor exists, love is not far behind.” Through their course as well as their book, Humor, Seriously: Why Humor is a Secret Weapon in Business and in Life, Aaker and Bagdonas set out to discover whether our careers could be a generative source of that levity. And, if so, “Could this deepen relationships, make people more effective and joyful at work, and fundamentally transform companies—and maybe even the world?” The answer is a resounding yes. Here, they offer a series of exercises to deepen our team relationships, accelerate trust, and elevate creativity.

Hiroki Asai, the former head of Apple’s Creative Design Studio, shared that “fear is the greatest killer of creativity and humor is the most effective tool I’ve found for insulating cultures from fear.” Why should teams devote so much intention to creating experiences like those he orchestrated at their all-hands meetings and how have you seen it elevate creativity and collaboration? Jennifer Aaker: It’s important to know the link between humor and creativity. There’s a study that shows that if individuals watch a short video with humor involved, versus a neutral one, they’re twice as likely to solve a creativity challenge. It’s not that there’s a direct relationship between humor and creativity. It’s that tension is reduced when people laugh together. And, when tension is reduced, you can perform at higher levels. So, what Hiroki says, is especially in environments where creativity is necessary, it’s extremely important for the group to figure out: How are we going to diffuse tension in order to unlock new ideas? How will we avoid getting fixed in our mindset, so we can see the discrete, divergent connections that lead to creativity? Naomi Bagdonas: These moments become iconic culture carriers that have a ripple impact far beyond the moment itself. We work with an amazing innovation strategist and professional magician Andrew Evans. He talks about the concept in perfumery of “sillage.” When they’re creating a perfume, perfume designers not only think about what it’s like when you’re around the person, but about the smell that lingers when they leave the room. These iconic culture carriers not only create the culture in the moment. They’re the stories that perpetuate that culture moving forward. So, you’re not just investing in a moment where everyone laughs together. You’re investing in a moment that becomes part of the corporal memory of what it’s like to work at this organization. It has an enormous ripple effect on how people treat each other, how psychologically safe they feel, and how much they’re willing and able to play with each other. A beautiful research finding is that even the anticipation of laughter lowers people’s cortisol levels. So, if you’re walking into a meeting where you know joy is going to be part of the experience, just knowing that means that you’ll walk in feeling less stressed and therefore able to make more creative associations in your brain.

You demonstrate this in the story about the Elders, a group of world leaders created by Nelson Mandela, gathering at Richard Branson’s island. When Branson’s team proposed a detailed agenda, he threw away the PowerPoints and advocated that the day be half play, half work. What is the role of play on teams, especially in high stakes moments like this one? N.B: We’re very lucky to work with the Navy SEALs and are doing a case study with The Elite Naval Special Warfare Development Group, commonly known as SEAL Team 6: A special forces group that is tasked with performing the most complex, classified, and dangerous missions for the country. One of Hugh Wyman Howard’s (who in 2011 became the youngest commanding officer of DEVGRU) first missions was asking what personal character attributes are most crucial in predicting the success of Navy SEALs. They found that the two characteristics were stoicism and levity. Stoicism is obvious; the ability to face fear and withstand pain and hardship without complaint. But, the role of levity, which is the ability to do serious things without taking yourself too seriously, is far less obvious. Their research found that it’s an incredibly important technique to maintain a positive mindset after challenging experiences, manage stress, and help them make more effective decisions, especially when the stakes are high; And, to bond teammates and increase trust that would then pay off in extremely stressful moments.

We love the work we’re doing there because it’s an illustration of the falsehood that gravity and levity are at odds; That if you take your mission seriously, the presence of laughter betrays that mission. In fact, we find the opposite. It’s in those high stakes moments where a mindset of levity is most important to help teams work effectively and improve decision-making. Let’s imagine you’re leading a humor workshop for a team that’s interested in elevating their humor to elevate their relationships. Similar to your class, let’s lay the foundation with the humor audit. If you were inviting a team to conduct it, how might you approach it? J.A.: The humor audit is very simple questions: How many times did you laugh today? What made you laugh? When did you make others laugh? We want people to start reading the room and understanding: What are the goals in any context? Can you lighten things for others and what did that?

The other reason is that humor has downsides. As you do the audit for a week, it allows you to better refine your sense of when there are potential humor wins, but also when there are potential humor fails. The second, even more important, step is to debunk the belief that this is about being funny. This is absolutely not about being funny. This is about cultivating humor and not just being generous with laughter, but understanding others and how to move teams and not just yourself. We underscore this by having everyone do this two minute humor style quiz. Let’s say you’re a Magnet, whereas I’m a Sweetheart Sniper. Once I know that you may have a natural inclination toward Magnets, it allows me to understand you and your humor authentically better, and then you understand mine. It creates a culture of trust.

Based on your experiences as both students and teachers of humor, what exercise would you lead the team through for Part II of this session? N.B.: One of the exercises that we have our students and the executives we work with do is write down and share six word stories of their lives. People sit down and think about: What were the important turning points in my life? They’re stories of transformation. Some examples our students have given are: Tonight he packs, tomorrow I pine. Married the wrong guy, fixed it. Getting old, ringtones piss me off. They can be small, light-hearted stories too. It’s a humanizing experience because you learn a lot more about the people in the room.

Then, people get curious with each other. The other reason this is powerful is that you can take this framing and apply it to many other things. Leaders we work with kick off calls by saying: “We’re going to kick off with everyone telling the six-word story of _____.” We even have people use it as a strategic device, saying: ‘What is our six-word story of success for 2024?’ This exercise is powerful because it makes story accessible and makes giving small windows into people’s humanity a lot easier. You share RA Lafferty’s quote: “The law of levity is allowed to supersede the law of gravity.” We’d love to close with you expanding on one of the book’s central premises that “the balance of gravity and levity gives power to both.” J.A.: We do another story exercise with our students, levity reframes, which are one minute signature stories about their lives. They have to be authentic stories that have a goal. Most of the time, these stories are very meaningful, but they can often be dark, revealing, or defining. We ask them to write down their signature story in a way that is essentially like a comedy. So, how do you infuse levity into the story you’ve shared with yourself and others in the past because it’s defined you? As the students infuse the story with humor, levity, and joy, it enables them to see how easy it is to tell the exact same story, but with a very different tonality.