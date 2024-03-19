These satellites are stopping methane emissions from space

Though carbon is the vastly more discussed greenhouse gas, methane accounts for about 30% of the rise in global temperatures, and the energy industry is responsible for 40% of human-caused methane emissions. The Conference of the Parties (COP) 2021 Global Methane Pledge committed countries to work together to reduce methane emissions by 2030 to at least 30% below 2020 levels. One of the quickest ways to do that is to plug pipeline leaks, but these leaks have been hard to pinpoint in real time.

Enter Orbital Sidekick’s Global Hyperspectral Observation Satellites (GHOSt). The San Francisco-based company launched its first three in 2023. The satellites use hyperspectral imaging, in combination with onboard AI, to monitor more than 12,000 miles of pipeline a month at a scale and sensitivity that hasn’t been possible before.

GHOSt captures images across nearly 500 color bands and provides 100 times more data on methane levels than traditional monitoring. The company, which announced $10 million in new funding in 2023, has contracts with 7 of the top 10 pipeline operators in North America.

