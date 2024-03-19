This company is the hidden innovator behind ambitious astral projects

This Canadian space services shop spent 2023 lining up big projects across its satellite and robotics businesses. In August, the global satellite operator Telesat selected MDA Space as its primary satellite provider for the new Telesat Lightspeed low Earth orbit (LEO) services, a contract worth more than $1.5 billion. Telesat will be the first customer to use MDA Space’s new “digital satellite” product, which can provide more beams of data per satellite—enabling real-time adjustments to meet demand and lower costs.

On the robotics front, in March, MDA Space received $269 million (CAD) from the Canadian Space Agency to complete the preliminary design of its Canadarm3 robotics system, which will be used for heavy lifting aboard the NASA-led Gateway lunar orbit space station. The first components of Canadarm3 entered production in 2023.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.