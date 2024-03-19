This learning platform is bringing outer space into the classroom

Slooh offers students remote live views from a network of high-powered telescopes around the world , bringing astronomy into the classroom. Through Slooh, students can control telescopes in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres to observe and document such space phenomena as near-earth asteroids and comets.

In 2023, Slooh upgraded its online learning platform to include the ability to create posters about their discoveries and to participate in independent study programs focused on citizen science, science communications, and workforce development. Working toward its goal of providing 24-hour access to the nighttime sky, Slooh last year also added a third telescope site to its network, in Australia, joining robotic telescopes in the Canary Islands and Chile.

It also signed a partnership agreement to build an observatory in Ladakh, India, in 2024. The company’s service can be tailored for elementary school through college classes: Purdue University recently adopted Slooh for its undergraduate astronomy program, and Slooh, which raised $5 million last November, integrates with popular learning management systems including Schoology, Brightspace, and Google for Education.

