This company is cleaning up spinning space trash

Kall Morris focuses on keeping space “clear for all” by removing the ever-increasing amounts of orbiting debris that can collide with and damage or destroy other satellites. The company is working with the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, Nanoracks, and geCKo Materials to demonstrate that its debris-grabbing technology—which includes software for identifying different types of space debris and an innovative, gecko-inspired adhesive grappling tool called Reactive Electro-Adhesion Capture ClotH (REACCH)—aboard the ISS, as a step toward free-roving missions.

In July 2023, the Northern Michigan-based company launched a project with the U.S. Air Force to test its machine-learning-powered TumblEye system for handling debris that is “tumbling uncontrollably through space”—a technically difficult and risky problem for space junk collection.

