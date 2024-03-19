Fast company logo
Kall Morris’s debris-grabbing technology includes software for identifying different types of space debris and an innovative, gecko-inspired adhesive grappling tool.

This company is cleaning up spinning space trash

BY Adam Bluestein

Kall Morris focuses on keeping space “clear for all” by removing the ever-increasing amounts of orbiting debris that can collide with and damage or destroy other satellites. The company is working with the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, Nanoracks, and geCKo Materials to demonstrate that its debris-grabbing technology—which includes software for identifying different types of space debris and an innovative, gecko-inspired adhesive grappling tool called Reactive Electro-Adhesion Capture ClotH (REACCH)—aboard the ISS, as a step toward free-roving missions.

In July 2023, the Northern Michigan-based company launched a project with the U.S. Air Force to test its machine-learning-powered TumblEye system for handling debris that is “tumbling uncontrollably through space”—a technically difficult and risky problem for space junk collection.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

