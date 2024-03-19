India’s space agency has opened up the Moon’s south pole for exploration—on a budget

On August 23, 2023, India’s national space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), became just the fourth nation to land a vehicle safely on the Moon’s surface . The ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3‘s lunar lander Vikram touched down and unloaded a lunar rover vehicle, called Pragyan, to complete an exploratory “walk.” (Chandrayaan means “mooncraft” in English.) This was the first lunar mission to land near the Moon’s south pole, an area of particular interest to scientists because there is water ice permanently present in its shadowed areas.

Among other discoveries, the Pragyan rover’s sensors detected sulfur in the lunar surface near the south pole. The presence of sulfur on the Moon has been known before, but this is the first time it’s been detected on the surface, which indicates heavy volcanic activity in the past and gives clues about the Moon’s ancient history.

Most impressively, the Chandrayaan-3 was executed for a mere $74 million—a relative pittance compared to mission costs at other space agencies and an indication of the possibilities of lower-budget space exploration in the future.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.