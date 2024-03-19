How Astranis is building better space telecom systems

Astranis is building small, low-cost telecommunications satellites designed to stay in geostationary Earth orbit—about 100 times farther away from Earth than other space-based telecom companies, such as Starlink. This increased distance enables secure and consistent coverage over a larger area than rival satellites.

While its first launch of the company’s roughly 800-pound Arcturus satellite, in April 2023, suffered a mishap that made it impossible to fully unfold its solar arrays, the company estimates it can still get six to 12 hours a day of service from the spacecraft.

Astranis has raised more than $500 million to date, with $200 million raised in 2023 alone. The company plans to launch four more satellites in 2024, including a second type called the UtilitySat, which is designed to help patch holes in the communication system if there are issues with the Arcturus. Two of the four launches will help provide communications for the Philippines; the others are for an ISP in Mexico and a U.S. space security partner, which will demonstrate the capability of providing secure end-to-end communications for remote locations.

