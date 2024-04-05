There are almost 10,000 satellites orbiting Earth—and that’s creating a booming space economy

By the numbers, the space industry is, effectively, the satellite industry. Around $17.9 billion was invested in the global space economy in 2023, according to the most recent quarterly report from Space Capital, an early-stage venture firm focused on the space economy. “Launch gets a lot of attention,” says Justus Kilian, a managing partner.

But launch service companies got just about 9% of equity investments over the last decade. Cool, sci-fi stuff—like building space stations, providing “orbital services,” manufacturing in space, and mining asteroids—gets even less funding, accounting for only about 1% of capital raised. “Everything else is going into the satellite ecosystem,” Kilian says. That includes satellites in orbit, ground services that connect them, and end applications that use the data they collect, serving industries ranging from agriculture to insurance to logistics. “That’s what pays for the industry,” says Kilian.

According to data from Slingshot Aerospace, there are currently more than 9,600 satellites orbiting Earth, with more than 2,200 launched last year alone. The surge in space traffic has created a booming market for companies that focus on situational awareness and traffic management—monitoring exactly where satellites are and helping them avoid collisions.

These include Slingshot, which operates a worldwide array of optical sensors to track and analyze space traffic for commercial and government customers; Orbion Space Technology, whose small plasma thruster engines help satellites adjust their orbits and perform evasive maneuvers; and Michigan-based Kall Morris Inc., which is testing software and a gecko-inspired grappling tool for its space-trash collection service.