The most innovative companies in space for 2024

This year’s space list reflects the growing importance—and increasing challenge—of tracking and managing all the satellites, spacecraft, and junk that’s floating around in low-Earth orbit and beyond. In early January 2024, the tracking site Orbiting Now listed 8,377 active satellites in various Earth orbits, with more than 2,234 launched last year, (over 1,900 of them joining Starlink’s super-constellation). “Space situational awareness” (SSA) is one of the hottest subsectors of the industry, and it is shifting to nongovernment players. One of the largest is Slingshot Aerospace , which operates a global array of optical sensors that continuously collect and analyze data on space traffic for commercial and government customers. Orbion Space Technology specializes in small plasma thrusters that help satellites ease into precision orbits, make evasive maneuvers, and safely reenter and burn out in Earth’s atmosphere at the end of their life cycle. Michigan-based Kall Morris Inc , meanwhile, is testing its next-generation software and a gecko-inspired grappling tool for intercepting and securing treacherous space junk.

Satellites themselves are augmenting their capabilities and becoming more specialized. In 2023, Orbital Sidekick launched the first three satellites in planned six-satellite constellation that uses “hyperspectral” imaging technology to monitor pipelines and refineries for leaks and spills. MDA Space is building a new generation of “software-defined” communications satellites that can be flexibly reconfigured to meet real-time demand. Working to secure affordable, dedicated internet access for the 4 billion or so people on Earth who don’t have it, Astranis is putting its small, low-Earth orbit satellites in geostationary orbit over the Philippines and Mexico.

It was a good year for exploration, too. The Indian Space Research Organization stuck the landing of its unmanned Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission, the first to land near the south pole—and on a budget of just $74 million. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory premiered a new deep-space optical communications system, beaming a test message from nearly 10 million miles away. NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission completed its 4.4 billion-mile roundtrip mission to the asteroid Bennu, returning samples to Earth, with precision guidance from the flight dynamics team at KinetX. And the space-education startup Slooh got more high-powered telescopes—and additional funding—to bring students in elementary school through university live views of space and inspire future discoveries.

For finding the way to reach distant asteroids—and back again