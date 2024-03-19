The most innovative companies in sports for 2024

Performance optimization in sports isn’t new. But a recent shift toward prioritizing athletes’ health, safety, and wellness—both physical and mental—has been seismic. Driving this change are the same kinds of algorithms that have personalized nearly every aspect of our digital experience, in this case enhancing our understanding of both the individual athlete and the human body.

Springbok Analytics has pioneered a way to use artificial intelligence to turn 2D MRI data into personalized 3D musculoskeletal analyses, a type of digital twin, to optimize a person’s health and performance. Its technology, which could treat and potentially prevent everything from ACL tears to rotator cuff injuries, has found customers throughout the NFL, NBA, and MLB, as well as college teams. While Springbok focuses on elite athletes, MAGIC helps out amateurs and average Joes. The U.K.-based company offers AI-powered programs in which users can receive one-on-one training from celebrity trainers and professional athletes.

Not all sports innovators are focused on physical performance. RealResponse offers a platform for athletes and student athletes to safely and swiftly share any concerns they have about things like team culture or mental health issues through anonymous two-way communication and surveys. Meanwhile, ProXR is focused on the tools athletes use for their sports. What began as a backyard baseball accident turned into a complete reimagining of the baseball bat’s shape, angling the knob to eliminate friction during the swing and protect hitters from hand injuries.

In women’s sports, the NWSL is at the forefront, pioneering media rights deals and raising the bar for how women’s sports franchises are valued. With the rise of sports betting, sports tech leader Sportradar is making video processing faster than ever, enabling micro-betting for live sports, while Lucra, another tech company, is gamifying casual sports betting.