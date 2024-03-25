The most innovative startups in sports are using tech to protect athletes

Performance optimization in sports isn’t new. But a recent shift toward prioritizing athletes’ health, safety, and wellness—both physical and mental—has been seismic. Driving this change are the same kinds of algorithms that have personalized nearly every aspect of our digital experience, in this case enhancing our understanding of both the individual athlete and the human body.

“It’s only through an AI-powered or technology-powered approach that you can scale personalized healthcare and precision medicine,” says Scott Magargee, cofounder and CEO of Springbok Analytics, which appears on Fast Company’s 2024 list of the Most Innovative Companies in sports. “You can’t hire enough humans to provide individualized care without the use of technology.” Springbok has pioneered a way to use artificial intelligence to turn 2D MRI data into personalized 3D musculoskeletal analyses, a type of digital twin, to optimize a person’s health and performance. Its technology, which could help treat everything from ACL tears to rotator cuff injuries, has found customers throughout the NFL, NBA, MLB, college teams.

While Springbok focuses on elite athletes, Magic AI helps out amateurs and average Joes. The UK-based company offers AI-powered programs in which users can receive one-on-one training from celebrity trainers and professional athletes. The company uses computer vision to analyze more than 250 exercises and provide real-time feedback on such things as tracking form, correcting positioning, and assessing range of motion.

Not all sports innovators are focused on physical performance. RealResponse—recognizing that both amateur and professional sports serve as workplaces, with all their attendant challenges and problems—offers a platform for athletes and employees to safely and swiftly share any concerns they have about things like team culture or mental health issues through anonymous two-way communication and surveys, amplifying voices in sports and contributing to athletes’ mental health in the process.