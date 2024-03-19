How ASB GlassFloor is making the flashy NBA even flashier

German-based manufacturer ​​ASB GlassFloor is using LED-lit glass to bring basketball and other indoor sports courts to life. The company’s LumiFlex 2.0 technology features LED lights beneath a slip-resistant glass playing surface for a floor that has full-motion video capability (like playing a basketball game on the face of a Jumbotron).

Following its live-competition debut last summer at the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Madrid, the floor made an even higher-profile appearance during February’s NBA All-Star Game. In addition to endless marketing and fan-engagement capabilities, ASB’s GlassCourt OS system can process real-time data—including live player and ball tracking—to translate game stats instantly into visually stunning and informational graphics displayed directly on the glass floor. It’s a tool that can engage brands, entertain fans, empower coaches, and turn any indoor event into a visual spectacle.

