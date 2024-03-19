Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

ASB GlassFloor is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the sports category.

How ASB GlassFloor is making the flashy NBA even flashier

BY Paul Mueller

German-based manufacturer ​​ASB GlassFloor is using LED-lit glass to bring basketball and other indoor sports courts to life. The company’s LumiFlex 2.0 technology features LED lights beneath a slip-resistant glass playing surface for a floor that has full-motion video capability (like playing a basketball game on the face of a Jumbotron).

Following its live-competition debut last summer at the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Madrid, the floor made an even higher-profile appearance during February’s NBA All-Star Game. In addition to endless marketing and fan-engagement capabilities, ASB’s GlassCourt OS system can process real-time data—including live player and ball tracking—to translate game stats instantly into visually stunning and informational graphics displayed directly on the glass floor. It’s a tool that can engage brands, entertain fans, empower coaches, and turn any indoor event into a visual spectacle.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

A founding editor of The Players’ Tribune, Paul Mueller is a freelance writer and content strategist based in Florida. More

Explore Topics