How Lucra’s peer-to-peer wagering platform works

Hundreds of billions of dollars in bets are placed yearly on sports and other events. But what about the tens of millions in friendly bets placed offline on recreational golf, video games, bar games, pickleball, and more? Lucra has developed the first-ever peer-to-peer recreational wagering platform, allowing casual sports bettors to compete against their friends or other Lucra community members in more than 150 offline activities.

The software includes such community-building features as leaderboard tracking, head-to-head stats, and multiplayer gameplay, making casual betting more approachable and accessible. With 150,000-plus downloads, more than 50,000 active players have placed over a million unique wagers through Lucra.

In 2023, Lucra began offering white-label technology to brand partners looking to add a social, gamified wagering experience that is fully customized and can be directly integrated into an existing platform or app, creating a new category of fan and consumer engagement. In August, DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) integrated Lucra into its service, and in November, TennisOne did the same for users of its mobile platform.

