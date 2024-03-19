Fast company logo
Magic AI is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the sports category.

How Magic AI is making high-level fitness training more accessible

BY Paul Mueller

Magic is the world’s first AI personal trainer that allows users to get fit in their own homes while being coached by some of the world’s best athletes.

The Magic mirror gym rolled out after the U.K.-based company raised $2.5 million in July 2023, offering tailored training through its ReflectAI technology, which utilizes computer vision data to provide live feedback on form, positioning adjustments, and range of motion, as well as real-time rep counting.

The mirror, which costs between $1,600 and $2,400 depending on accessories (such as adjustable dumbbells and bench), uses holographic technology to enable immersive fitness sessions with celebrity coaches, including England cricket legend Sir Alastair Cook and former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard. The patented system offers 250-plus exercises.

Within months of its debut, Magic AI achieved an annualized revenue run rate of more than $2.5 million.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Paul Mueller is a freelance writer and content strategist based in Florida.

